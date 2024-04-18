wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Getz a Package From the Cleveland Browns, Playlist Showcases LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown The Miz Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar The Miz got a package from his favorite NFL team, The Cleveland Browns, which he revealed on TikTok:

@mikethemiz Much love to the @Cleveland Browns. The new helmets are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. 2024 here we come. #HereWeGoBrownies ♬ original sound – MikeTheMiz

– WWE Playlist showcased the ongoing feud between LA Knight and AJ Styles:

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played more Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K24 on UpUpDownDown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, LA Knight, UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading