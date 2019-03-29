WWE News: The Miz Hypes Miz & Mrs. Return, Kofi Kingston’s Latest ‘I Just Love Kicks’ Video

– The Miz took to Twitter to promote the return of Miz & Mrs. this coming week. The show returns on Tuesday after Smackdown on USA Network:

Imagine a kid from Parma, Ohio marrying the most beautiful person on the planet. Imagine that same kid with the most adorable child on the planet. Now imagine that same kid with his family on their own TV show that airs next Tuesday on @usa_network. Don’t imagine. It’s real… pic.twitter.com/XGqOuwdXYm — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 29, 2019

– UpUpDownDown posted the latest episode of Kofi Kingston’s “I Just Love Kicks” series. The episode is described as follows:

“As he begins to officially hit the Road to WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston a.k.a. MR. 24/7 shows off his new kicks, which he has been wearing over the last month as a tribute to the support of the WWE Universe! Get Kofi’s thoughts on the Nike Zoom Rookie Galaxy sneakers and see how much the shoes and love has meant to him!”