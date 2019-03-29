wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Hypes Miz & Mrs. Return, Kofi Kingston’s Latest ‘I Just Love Kicks’ Video

March 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz & Mrs Miz and Mrs

– The Miz took to Twitter to promote the return of Miz & Mrs. this coming week. The show returns on Tuesday after Smackdown on USA Network:

– UpUpDownDown posted the latest episode of Kofi Kingston’s “I Just Love Kicks” series. The episode is described as follows:

“As he begins to officially hit the Road to WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston a.k.a. MR. 24/7 shows off his new kicks, which he has been wearing over the last month as a tribute to the support of the WWE Universe! Get Kofi’s thoughts on the Nike Zoom Rookie Galaxy sneakers and see how much the shoes and love has meant to him!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, Miz and Mrs., UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading