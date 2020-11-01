wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Hypes Return of Miz and Mrs., Roman Reigns Teams With Seth Rollins in Full Raw Tag Match

November 1, 2020
Miz & Mrs. Miz and Mrs. WWE

– WWE Superstar The Miz hyped the previously announced return for the WWE reality show, Miz and Mrs., on the USA Network. The Miz tweeted, “My wife @marysemizanin is really pretty. New episodes of #MizAndMrs Starting Thursday Nov 12th 10:30/9:30c on @USA_Network.” You can see his tweet below.

– WWE released a full tag team match video featuring Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens & Jinder Mahal from the May 21, 2018 episode of Raw. You can view that full match video below.

Miz and Mrs., The Miz, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

