wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Jokes About His Dad Getting a Reality Show Spinoff, Becky Lynch Shares a ‘Backstage’ Clip, Drake Maverick Comments on The Bump Clip
– FOX 5 interviewed WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse about the premiere of Season 2 of their reality show, Miz & Mrs.. During the chat, The Miz joked about his dad getting a reality show spinoff. You can check out that clip of the chat below. Miz & Mrs. Season 2 debuts on January 29 on the USA Network.
Is @mikethemiz's dad getting a @MizandMrsTV spinoff??? https://t.co/grmkcG42vP
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2020
– Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch shared a backstage clip from Backstage where she appears “backstage” for the show with Christian. You can check out that clip below.
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE came, saw, and conquered #WWEBackstage. pic.twitter.com/oK2NpAUbAe
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 22, 2020
– Drake Maverick tweeted on this clip of Kofi Kingston from The Bump for this week:
He’s repping the winner of the 2020 #RoyalRumble https://t.co/zKM4eTftLT
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Rumor That The Game Nickname Was Originally Intended For Owen Hart
- John Cena on Why He Chose to Do Denim Jorts Rather Than Traditional Ring Gear
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW
- Booker T Reveals What Backstage Perk He Asked For After Becoming WCW World Champion for the First Time