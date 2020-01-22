WWE News: The Miz Jokes About His Dad Getting a Reality Show Spinoff, Becky Lynch Shares a ‘Backstage’ Clip, Drake Maverick Comments on The Bump Clip

– FOX 5 interviewed WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse about the premiere of Season 2 of their reality show, Miz & Mrs.. During the chat, The Miz joked about his dad getting a reality show spinoff. You can check out that clip of the chat below. Miz & Mrs. Season 2 debuts on January 29 on the USA Network.

– Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch shared a backstage clip from Backstage where she appears “backstage” for the show with Christian. You can check out that clip below.

– Drake Maverick tweeted on this clip of Kofi Kingston from The Bump for this week: