WWE News: The Miz & More Confirmed for Sunday Edition of The Bump, Asuka vlogs on Her New Camera, Stock Update

– As previously noted, WWE recently announced a special TLC preview edition of The Bump slated for Sunday, December 20. The show will be streaming online starting at 4:00 pm EST. WWE confirmed additional guests for this weekend’s show, including The Miz.

The other newly confirmed guests for the special Sunday preview show include Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Beth Phoenix, and Natalya will all be appearing as guests for Sunday’s show. You can see the announcement below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $45.88 per share. Since that time, it’s gone down slightly to $45.78, where it’s currently sitting as of writing this.

– Asuka released a new vlog today showing of her new Panasonic Lumix S5 camera with the Sigma lens to shoot some 4K video. You can check out that video below: