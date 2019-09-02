WWE News: The Miz Pays Tribute to Intercontinental Title, Lacey Evans on Being On Extreme Rules DVD Cover

View this post on Instagram

September 1, 1979, 40 years ago today, Pat Patterson became the first Intercontinental Champion. He brought a work horse mentality to that title. Fighting anyone, anywhere. All the way through the 80’s the IC Title was held by the best of the best in ring performers. All my favorites held this prestigious title. It was the title that as a kid I would make in art class and act like my heroes. It’s been an honor to hold this title as much as I have. 8 title reigns. 597 or 599 combined days depending on who you ask and IM NOT DONE. I want this title to be synonymous with my name and I want to make sure I hold the same prestige as the men before me. At Clash of Champions it’s time to break records and put the IC Title where it belongs…The Main Event. Happy 40th Anniversary #ICTitle. See ya soon. Oh and is it a coincidence that my first @wwe match was On Sept. 1st? I think not. Here’s 10 pics which reign was your favorite???