WWE News: The Miz Pays Tribute to Intercontinental Title, Lacey Evans on Being On Extreme Rules DVD Cover
– The Miz paid tribute to the Intercontinental Championship on the title’s 40th birthday on Sunday. The WWE star, who will face Shinsuke Nakamura for the championship at Clash of Champions, posted the following to Instagram:
September 1, 1979, 40 years ago today, Pat Patterson became the first Intercontinental Champion. He brought a work horse mentality to that title. Fighting anyone, anywhere. All the way through the 80’s the IC Title was held by the best of the best in ring performers. All my favorites held this prestigious title. It was the title that as a kid I would make in art class and act like my heroes. It’s been an honor to hold this title as much as I have. 8 title reigns. 597 or 599 combined days depending on who you ask and IM NOT DONE. I want this title to be synonymous with my name and I want to make sure I hold the same prestige as the men before me. At Clash of Champions it’s time to break records and put the IC Title where it belongs…The Main Event. Happy 40th Anniversary #ICTitle. See ya soon. Oh and is it a coincidence that my first @wwe match was On Sept. 1st? I think not. Here’s 10 pics which reign was your favorite???
– Lacey Evans took to Twitter to comment on being the cover of WWE Extreme Rules’ DVD release:
News to me. On the cover of a DVD. 💅👒
#LikeALady #ExtremeRules #LoooordLookAtMe pic.twitter.com/S0mv0OoxHV
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 2, 2019
….📞☎️💅👒 pic.twitter.com/9AC2JsmDmn
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 2, 2019
