– WrestleMania 39 host The Miz took part in a song and dance routine in the latest event preview. You can check out that new promo clip below:

Only A-Listers have a #WrestleMania song and dance. 12 days until the most super-sized, grand, illustrious, Must-See, massive spectacle of the year (and no, I’m not talking about my balls)…. I’m talking about WrestleMania 😎 pic.twitter.com/zpqYC8uWar — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 20, 2023

– The new season of Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Logan Paul. You can check out that preview for the new season below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:









































