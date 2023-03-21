wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Performs Song & Dance Number in New WrestleMania 39 Preview, Bianca Belair & Logan Paul Appearing on Cold As Balls, Raw Video Highlights
March 21, 2023 | Posted by
– WrestleMania 39 host The Miz took part in a song and dance routine in the latest event preview. You can check out that new promo clip below:
Only A-Listers have a #WrestleMania song and dance. 12 days until the most super-sized, grand, illustrious, Must-See, massive spectacle of the year (and no, I’m not talking about my balls)…. I’m talking about WrestleMania 😎 pic.twitter.com/zpqYC8uWar
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 20, 2023
– The new season of Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Logan Paul. You can check out that preview for the new season below:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw: