WWE News: The Miz Plays Jenga on Attack of The Show, Toxic Attraction Art on Canvas 2 Canvas, More Raw Video Highlights
December 14, 2021
– WWE Superstar The Miz joined Attack of the Show for a game of Jenga this week:
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas features artwork for Toxic Attraction:
– WWE released the following highlights for Raw:
