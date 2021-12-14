wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Plays Jenga on Attack of The Show, Toxic Attraction Art on Canvas 2 Canvas, More Raw Video Highlights

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar The Miz joined Attack of the Show for a game of Jenga this week:

– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas features artwork for Toxic Attraction:

– WWE released the following highlights for Raw:

















