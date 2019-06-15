WWE News: The Miz Shares Fatherhood Ad, Rey Mysterio Does Autism Fundraiser

– The Miz has posted his Fatherhood.gov ad for Father’s Day. You can see the video below for the organization, featuring him dancing with his daughter:

This Father’s Day, the WWE Universe will be celebrating Dad’s everywhere. Make a moment and #DanceLikeaDad. Visit https://t.co/bJoDLEoB02 to learn more about Fatherhood support and tips. pic.twitter.com/jwxxD0gGe0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 14, 2019

– Rey Mysterio posted to Twitter to promote a fundraiser for his #Fight4Autism campaign. You can see the post below, which contains a link to a contest where fans can enter for prizes chosen by Mysterio for a $4 donation: