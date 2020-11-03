WWE News: The Miz Stopped From Cashing in Money in the Bank, Jeff Hardy vs. Elias Highlights

– Miz made a play to cash in his Money in the Bank match, but it didn’t go well for him. Miz made a move to cash in after Drew McIntyre attacked Randy Orton, but it backfired as McIntyre attacked Miz as well. Miz never actually cashed in the briefcase. You can see video below:

– WWE posted video highlights from Jeff Hardy and Elias’ Guitar On A Pole match, which saw Hardy pick up the win: