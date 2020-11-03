wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Stopped From Cashing in Money in the Bank, Jeff Hardy vs. Elias Highlights
November 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Miz made a play to cash in his Money in the Bank match, but it didn’t go well for him. Miz made a move to cash in after Drew McIntyre attacked Randy Orton, but it backfired as McIntyre attacked Miz as well. Miz never actually cashed in the briefcase. You can see video below:
– WWE posted video highlights from Jeff Hardy and Elias’ Guitar On A Pole match, which saw Hardy pick up the win:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on the Key Difference Between WWE and AEW Operations, Why He Won’t Go Anywhere Else Again
- Jey Uso On How Much Of His and Roman Reigns’ Promos Are Scripted, Doesn’t Like ThunderDome’s Piped-In Noise
- Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey Training for In-Ring Return, Husband Travis Browne Also Training for Pro Wrestling
- Brodie Lee On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Bludgeon Brothers Team Name, Bray Wyatt’s Pitch For Joining Wyatt Family