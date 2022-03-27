WWE News: The Miz Trains Logan Paul for WrestleMania, Carmelo Hayes Says He’s Built for Pressure, The Street Profits & Bianca Belair Visit Young Fan

– Social media influencer Logan Paul is training hard for his matchup at WrestleMania 38. WWE released a new video showcasing Logan Paul training with The Miz and getting ready for the matchup, which you can see below.

Logan Paul also tweeted on his training today, “I’m going off the top rope at Wrestlemania on April 2 and no one can stop me @WWE.”

The Miz and Logan Paul will team up against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38: Night 1. The match is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

I’m going off the top rope at Wrestlemania on April 2 and no one can stop me @WWE pic.twitter.com/Tn1XMkLTp6 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 27, 2022

– Carmelo Hayes posted a tweet hyping up his upcoming title defense at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania Weekend. He wrote, “Less than a week away…walking into Stand and Deliver and my first Wrestlemania weekend as Champion. #WWENXT I’m built for this kind of pressure.” You can check out his tweet here:

Less than a week away…walking into Stand and Deliver and my first Wrestlemania weekend as Champion. #WWENXT I’m built for this kind of pressure. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/afaDmOUsM8 — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) March 27, 2022

– BT Sport released a video on The Street Profits and Bianca Belair visiting a young fan, Champ Yearsley, who suffers from cerebral palsy. You can see that video below: