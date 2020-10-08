wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Turns 40, Playlist Features The Miz’s Most Savage Mic Burns, Top 10 NXT Moments
October 8, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and former WWE World Heavyweight champion The Miz celebrates his birthday today, turning 40 years old. Earlier today, WWE released a WWE Playlist video in celebration of his birthday, showcasing his most savage mic burns. You can check out that Playlist compilation below:
– The Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s episode on USA Network are now available. You can check out that video below:
