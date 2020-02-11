WWE News: The Miz Wants To Main Event WrestleMania 37, Becky Lynch Wears Bandage at WM Press Conference

– The Miz is looking to get back into the main event for next year’s WrestleMania. Following today’s WrestleMania 37 press conference, Miz posted to Instagram to share a piece of fan art featuring him for next year’s show and said, “Wrestlemania is going Hollywood next year. If I don’t Main Event…I quit”:

– WWE had their WrestleMania 37 press conference today at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California and Becky Lynch spoke to the media while wearing a bandage on the back of her neck to sell Shayna Baszler’s attack on her during RAW last night.