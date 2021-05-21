WWE News: The Mysterios Join After the Bell, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s SmackDown, New Gargano vs. Reed T-Shirt

– WWE has released this week’s latest edition of After the Bell With Corey Graves. The new episode is available HERE. This week’s guest are the father and son team of Rey & Dominik Mysterio, who are now the first father-son team to win tag team gold. Here’s the description:

The new Smackdown Tag Team Champions join the podcast to discuss becoming the first father-son team to win gold, Dominik’s journey to WWE, and Dominik wanting to continue his father’s legacy. Plus, Corey and Vic break down WrestleMania Backlash and continue building their Mount Rushmore of Moments that made WWE.

– WWE Now previewed tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX:

– WWE Shop has a new comic-book art style t-shirt for the Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed Steel Cage Match from this week’s NXT.