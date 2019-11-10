wrestling / News
WWE News: The New Day Celebrate Tag Team Title Win At Live Event, Roman Reigns Delivers A Message, Asuka Eats Slime
– WWE has posted a video of The New Day celebrating their Smackdown tag team title win from last night’s Smackdown at a live event in Minehead, Somerset, England.
– WWE has also posted a video of Roman Reigns delivering a message from the same event.
He said: “That’s how you do it. Every day of the week, it don’t matter man. Nobody hold it down like me. I got the main event energy, baby. Yes sir.”
– Finally, Asuka posted a video to her Youtube channel that features her eating slime.
