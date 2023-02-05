WWE News: The New Day Hypes Vengeance Day With NASCAR Driver, Preview For Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes, The Miz and Xavier Woods Appear On Pictionary

– The New Day, along with NASCAR racer Michael Waltrip hyped up tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The New Day will defend the NXT tag titles against Pretty Deadly, Gallus and Chase U.

– WWE has released a preview video for tonight’s 2 out of 3 falls match between Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes.

– The Miz and Xavier Woods appeared on the game show Pictionary and the entire episode is available online.