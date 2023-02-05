wrestling / News

WWE News: The New Day Hypes Vengeance Day With NASCAR Driver, Preview For Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes, The Miz and Xavier Woods Appear On Pictionary

February 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Day WWE NXT Kofi Kingston Image Credit: WWE

– The New Day, along with NASCAR racer Michael Waltrip hyped up tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The New Day will defend the NXT tag titles against Pretty Deadly, Gallus and Chase U.

– WWE has released a preview video for tonight’s 2 out of 3 falls match between Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes.

– The Miz and Xavier Woods appeared on the game show Pictionary and the entire episode is available online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

New Day, NXT Vengeance Day, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading