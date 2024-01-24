wrestling / News
WWE News: The New Day & Jay Pharoah on The Bump, Braun Strowman Tries Classic Indian Snacks, More Cody Rhodes & CM Punk ‘Pipebomb’ Highlights
January 24, 2024
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is out now with WWE tag team The New Day and Jay Pharoah:
– Braun Strowman appeared as a guest for WWE Now India, trying some classic Indian snacks:
From the quintessential #Bakarwadi to the savory masala boondi, which Indian snacks impressed #BraunStrowman the most? Watch the latest episode of #ChakhLeWWE to find out!
– WWE released more highlights of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk from last Monday’s Raw: