 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The NXT Roster Sings Happy Birthday to Triple H, Paul Heyman Hypes This Weekend’s Joe vs. Brock Match

July 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Paul Heyman posted the following, hyping the Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Saturday’s non-televised SmackDown live event in Detroit…

– Here is the NXT roster singing happy birthday to Triple H, he turns 48 today/

– Stephanie also posted the following on Twitter…

article topics :

NXT, Triple H, WWE, Larry Csonka


Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading