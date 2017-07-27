wrestling / News
WWE News: The NXT Roster Sings Happy Birthday to Triple H, Paul Heyman Hypes This Weekend’s Joe vs. Brock Match
– Paul Heyman posted the following, hyping the Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Saturday’s non-televised SmackDown live event in Detroit…
NEW @BROCKLESNAR MERCHANDISE — LAST THROW AT THE JOE! Collectors Edition – 1 Night Only – @WWE — Avail this Saturday at @JoeLouisArena! pic.twitter.com/FqkIprF6tX
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 27, 2017
#ICYMI – I'm officially confirming @BrockLesnar WILL defend @WWE's #UniversalChampionship vs @SamoaJoe #LastShowAtTheJoe This Saturday Night pic.twitter.com/tHlDETfIPz
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 27, 2017
– Here is the NXT roster singing happy birthday to Triple H, he turns 48 today/
Dear @TripleH,
A message from @WWENXT and @ShawnMichaels.
Enjoy your birthday and send us any left over cake! pic.twitter.com/6fc2R0c4W4
— Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) July 27, 2017
– Stephanie also posted the following on Twitter…
Happy Birthday to my husband @tripleH! I would wait lifetimes to find you again. Thank you for making every dream come true. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5cV469bZVC
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2017