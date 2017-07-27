– Paul Heyman posted the following, hyping the Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Saturday’s non-televised SmackDown live event in Detroit…

NEW @BROCKLESNAR MERCHANDISE — LAST THROW AT THE JOE! Collectors Edition – 1 Night Only – @WWE — Avail this Saturday at @JoeLouisArena! pic.twitter.com/FqkIprF6tX — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 27, 2017

– Here is the NXT roster singing happy birthday to Triple H, he turns 48 today/

Dear @TripleH,

A message from @WWENXT and @ShawnMichaels.

Enjoy your birthday and send us any left over cake! pic.twitter.com/6fc2R0c4W4 — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) July 27, 2017

– Stephanie also posted the following on Twitter…