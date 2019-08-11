wrestling / News
WWE News: The O.C. Offers Finn Balor Help, SummerSlam Attendance
August 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The O.C. gave their former Bullet Club stablemate Finn Balor some help at SummerSlam. During the Kickoff Show, the trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows showed up in Finn Balor’s locker room and offered to help Balor out in his match against Bray Wyatt. Styles said that if Balor wants their aid, all they need to do is ask. You can see a pic from the segment below:
"If you need our help, just say 'when'." – @AJStylesOrg to @FinnBalor
🤔🤔🤔 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/AyLlcCqcv8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 11, 2019
– Michael Cole announced that SummerSlam had a sold-out crowd of 16,904 in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena.
