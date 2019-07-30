wrestling / News
WWE News: The O.C. Share Pic With Championship Gold, Zack Ryder and New Day Comment on Tag Title Change
– The O.C. now each hold championship gold in WWE, and posed backstage with their titles. You can see the pic below of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with the United States and Tag Team Championships following the latter title win on Raw:
– Meanwhile, Zack Ryder posted to Twitter to congratulate the champions but warned them not to rest easy:
New Tag Champs…bravo. Good thing @TheCurtHawkins and I are #StillHere and #AlwayzReady. #Raw
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) July 30, 2019
– Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day took exception to WWE tweeting that The O.C. holds “all the gold” in WWE:
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 30, 2019
https://t.co/4Jt0KCJcsr pic.twitter.com/HwuGyc2Xif
— Austin Creed asks that you say more nice things (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s
- Lodi Recalls Sneaking Risque Signs Past WCW Management, Coming Up With Controversial Content
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day