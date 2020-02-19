WWE News: The Outsiders Set For This Week’s After the Bell, Details On This Summer’s WWE Shows In Japan

– Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. The episode will debut tomorrow.

– WWE has sent out details for their upcoming shows in Japan this July. The events include the EDION Arena in Osaka (July 2) and the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama (July 3-4). Tickets go on sale for the general public on March 21. There will be a website lottery for tickets from February 28-March 4, with another pre-sale from March 5-9.

WWE is offering a limited amount of meet and greets before each show, currently selling for ¥29,700. Osaka tickets are selling for ¥3,000, ¥6,000, ¥8,000, ¥10,000, ¥20,000, and ¥40,000. Yokohama tickets are selling for ¥4,000, ¥6,000, ¥10,000, ¥15,000, ¥25,000, and ¥40,000.

Names advertised include Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Asuka and Kairi Sane, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Andrade.

Anderson wrote on Twitter: “I look forward to seeing you guys this summer! Japan is my home. I do not forget that I am a G1 Climax 2012 finalist and legendary in Japan.”