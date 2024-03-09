wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock to Appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live Next Week, New T-Shirts for Cody Rhodes & LA Knight
March 9, 2024 | Posted by
– ABC announced that WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, March 11 on ABC.
– WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for Cody Rhodes and LA Knight. You can check out the “We Want Cody” and Knight’s “Whose Game Is It” shirts below:
Who Wants Cody? “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes NEW T-Shirt is available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/BIygkT1Z6H pic.twitter.com/GZJzaQQDlh
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 9, 2024
Whose Game Is It? Come to #WWEShop and check out this NEW LA Knight T-Shirt! #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/RVA7DBhOaA pic.twitter.com/9gc2rkgKKk
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 8, 2024