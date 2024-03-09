wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock to Appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live Next Week, New T-Shirts for Cody Rhodes & LA Knight

March 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown 2-16-24 The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– ABC announced that WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, March 11 on ABC.

– WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for Cody Rhodes and LA Knight. You can check out the “We Want Cody” and Knight’s “Whose Game Is It” shirts below:

Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE

