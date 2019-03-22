wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Celebrates Beer Bash Anniversary, Submit Questions for Rosa Mendez, UpUpDownDown Videos, “Ms. WrestleMania” Shirt

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
steve austin wwe rock Dwayne Johnson

– Today marks the 20th Anniversary of the famous Steve Austin beer bash on Raw where he doused The Corporation with Coors Light. WWE’s official Twitter account tweeted out the video of the segment. The Rock took notice of the tweet, revealing they had to get creative in the build to WrestleMania 15 as Austin was working hurt.

– We’ll be interviewing former WWE and Total Divas star Rosa Mendez next week. If you have any questions for her that you’d like us to ask (be respectful!), please share in the comments below. Thanks!

Bayley sent the following tweet:

– WWE Shop has a new Charlotte Flair “Ms. Wrestlemania” T-shirt.

– New videos from UpUpDownDown

