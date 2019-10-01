WWE News: The Rock Boosts Secondary Ticket Sales For This Week’s Smackdown, Stock Slightly Up

– The Rock is having a positive effect on the secondary ticket sales for Smackdown’s debut on FOX. According to TickPick, ticket prices have jumped since the Great One was announced for the show, up 87% to $116 compared to $62 on Monday.

The average purchase price has gone up 14% to $125.37, while the average listing price is up 25% to $330.80. The site added that 23% of their total orders for the show took place yesterday.

– WWE’s stock was stable on Tuesday, closing at $71.16. That’s up $0.01 (0.01%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was down 1.28% on the day.