WWE News: The Rock Comments on Dark Side of The Ring Episode, This Week’s After the Bell
June 4, 2021 | Posted by
The Rock saw this week’s Dark Side of The Ring on Grizzly Smith’s family, and took to social media to react. This week’s episode, “In The Shadow of Grizzly Smith,” looked at Jake Roberts, Rockin’ Robin, and Sam Houston and the effects of the abuse they suffered at the hands of Smith.
Rock posted:
This week’s episode of WWE’s After the Bell podcast is online, and you can check it out below. The episode is described as follows:
“In this special episode, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph are joined by producers Alex and Dan to discuss what the wrestling world could have looked like without the events of Survivor Series 1997 between Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and the WWE Championship.”
