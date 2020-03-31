WWE News: The Rock Earns Reality TV Award Nomination, Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak Celebrate Total Bellas Return

– The Rock and his NBC competition series Titan Games have been nominated for Reality TV Award. The award ceremony announced today that Rock has been nominated for Best Host for his role on the show. Rock posted to Twitter to acknowledge the nomination, and noted he’s looking to get trhe second season to premiere early:

Thank you everyone for this awesome nod for our @nbctitangames. We’re all discussing now with @NBC the possibility of moving our debut of Season 2 up so our audience can enjoy it sooner rather than later.

Stay healthy, my friends @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/6LzEBnXtUY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 30, 2020

– WWE shared the following video of Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak promoting the season fivce premiere of Total Bellas this Thursday on E!: