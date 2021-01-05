WWE News: The Rock Teases New Energy Drink, Nikki Bella Reacts To Mother Needing Brain Surgery In New Total Bellas Clip

– The Rock recently took to Twitter to tease an upcoming energy drink, revealing that he release an official announcement on it on Jan. 11.

“The #1 question my partners @danygarciaco @daverienzi & John Shulman (Founder Juggernaut Capital) & I are asked, is what are our secrets to balance & success? Now we bring one of those secrets to you. #HealthyPositiveEnergy🍃 *official announcement drops 1/11,” he wrote.

– In a new Total Bellas clip, Brie Bella breaks the news to Nikki Bella that their mother Kathy needs brain surgery. Kathy had the operation back in late June. You can watch the video below.