WWE News: The Rock Gets New Exclusive Funko Pop, Batista’s Rare Opponents Showcased on WWE Playlist, Note on Miz & Mrs.,

– A new exclusive Funko Pop! Vinyl of The Rock with WWE Championship Belt is now available at Entertainment Earth. You can get an early look at the new Pop! Vinyl below:

Here's a closer look at the Entertainment Earth exclusive of @TheRock with Championship Belt @originalfunko POP! Add to your collection today!https://t.co/pANeC4tmdZ pic.twitter.com/m0Un53bD4G — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022

– In celebration of Batista Week, WWE Playlist showcased Batista’s rare opponents in WWE:

– USA Network will be airing a mini-marathon for Miz & Mrs. next week following WWE NXT 2.0 ahead of the launch of Season 3. The new season debuts on June 6 on USA Network.