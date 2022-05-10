wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Gets New Exclusive Funko Pop, Batista’s Rare Opponents Showcased on WWE Playlist, Note on Miz & Mrs.,

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A new exclusive Funko Pop! Vinyl of The Rock with WWE Championship Belt is now available at Entertainment Earth. You can get an early look at the new Pop! Vinyl below:

– In celebration of Batista Week, WWE Playlist showcased Batista’s rare opponents in WWE:

– USA Network will be airing a mini-marathon for Miz & Mrs. next week following WWE NXT 2.0 ahead of the launch of Season 3. The new season debuts on June 6 on USA Network.

