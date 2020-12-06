WWE News: The Rock Has Biggest Tequila Launch Ever, WWE Adds Independent Content To WWE Network, Ronda Rousey Plays Phasmophobia

– The Rock’s Teremina tequila brand has sold 300,000 cases in 12 months, the biggest launch in history for that kind of beverage.

He wrote: “It’s official @Teremana has become the biggest launch in spirits history. 300,000 cases in 12months. (for context Clooney sold Casamigos at roughly 200k cases). So grateful & humbling to get this mind blowing news. THANK YOU.”

It’s official 🤯🥃@Teremana has become the biggest launch in spirits history.

300,000 cases in 12months.

(for context Clooney sold Casamigos at roughly 200k cases).

So grateful & humbling to get this mind blowing news.

THANK YOU🙏🏾#tequilaofthepeople 🥃https://t.co/hBvKIzJXMJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 5, 2020

– Ronda Rousey posted a new video in which she plays the game Phasmophobia.

– WWE has added several new independent shows to the WWE Network today.

NXT UK’s Eddie Dennis has proven himself to be a master manipulator in recent weeks, but the Welshman’s ruthlessness is not just limited to WWE’s fastest-growing brand. You can take a closer look at Dennis’ path of destruction in The Best of Eddie Dennis in PROGRESS, which just arrived on WWE Network.

More independent wrestling action arriving on WWE Network today includes EVOLVE 137, featuring competitors you’ll see this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and the latest action from ICW’s Lionheart League and wXw’s Catch Grand Prix tournaments.

Check out what’s in store below, then head to WWE Network to start streaming today!

The Best of Eddie Dennis in PROGRESS

Eddie Dennis faces friend-turned-foe Mark Andrews and battles Pete Dunne in this collection of his best matches from PROGRESS Wrestling.

EVOLVE 137

AR Fox challenges Austin Theory for the EVOLVE Championship, Shotzi Blackheart takes on Aja Perera for the SHINE Nova Championship, Cameron Grimes battles Curt Stallion, plus action featuring Leon Ruff and Arturo Ruas.

ICW Fight Club 148

The Lionheart League continues. Steve James takes on Stevie Boy, Grant McIvor battles Liam Thompson, and A.D.M. collides with DCT.

wXw Catch Grand Prix #3

Cara Noir faces Avalanche, Fast Time Moodo takes on Anil Marik, and Senza Volto clashes with Vincent Heisenberg, plus more Week 3 action.