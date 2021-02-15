wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Visits Old High School In Hawaii, NBC Reveals First Look At Young Rock
– NBC has released a first look at Young Rock, which is set to debut tomorrow night at 8 PM ET on the network. The video includes The Rock discussing his upbringing and the idea behind the series.
– In another Rock-related video, Dwayne Johnson visits his old high school in Hawaii. Here’s the description for the video:
Ahead of the premiere of NBC’s Young Rock, a comedy detailing the unique upbringing and formative years of Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s life, Dwayne visits his old high school in Honolulu, Hawaii to reflect on the grounds that helped shape him into the man he is today.
