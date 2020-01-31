wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Hypes Super Bowl Appearance, Bonus Scene From Miz & Mrs, New XFL Videos

January 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Smackdown 10-4-19

– The Rock is on Instagram hyping his appearance during the Super Bowl this weekend.

He wrote: “Mic in hand – you already know. Ready to electrify the Super Bowl THIS SUNDAY on @foxsports!! Prepare yourselves because this is gonna be EPIC! Here come the champions….#SBLIV

– USA Network and WWE have released a bonus clip from this week’s season two premiere of Miz & Mrs:

– The XFL has released the following videos:

