WWE News: The Rock Is The Highest-Paid Celebrity On Instagram, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown, First Episode of Wipeout Online
– Hopper HQ has published a list of the highest-paid celebrities of 2020, with The Rock at the very top. The Rock has 187,300,000 and if he wanted, could charge advertisers $1,015,000 for a sponsored post.
He is followed by the last person to be at the top, Kylie Jenner, who could charge $986,000 per sponsored post to her 181,500,000 followers. Jenner made $1.2 million last year for a sponsored post.
There are 221 celebrities on the list. The only one with wrestling connections is Ronda Rousey, who is #62 and could charge $60,300 per sponsored post to her 13,100,000 followers.
– This week’s episode of Smackdown will include:
* Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman from Money in the Bank 2020
* Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
* Jeff Hardy appears on Miz TV
– Speaking of the Miz, the first episode of the game show he hosts, Wipeout, is now online.
