wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Makes Appearance At Red Bulls Game, John Cena References Ric Flair’s Last Match, Free Match From Summerslam 2021

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CinemaCon - Warner Bros. Presentation - The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: Eric Charbonnneau/Warner Bros.

– The Rock made an appearance at the New York Red Bulls game tonight in Harrison, New Jersey.

– John Cena posted to Instagram and referenced Ric Flair’s last match tomorrow night.

– WWE has shared a free match from last year’s Summerslam: Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Summerslam, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading