wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Makes Appearance At Red Bulls Game, John Cena References Ric Flair’s Last Match, Free Match From Summerslam 2021
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
– The Rock made an appearance at the New York Red Bulls game tonight in Harrison, New Jersey.
– John Cena posted to Instagram and referenced Ric Flair’s last match tomorrow night.
– WWE has shared a free match from last year’s Summerslam: Edge vs. Seth Rollins.
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Hall of Famers Spotted Backstage At Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role
- Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
- CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him