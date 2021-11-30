wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Explains What It Means To Be The People’s Champ, Nia Jax Teases Appearance On Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette

November 30, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– WWE has released a video on its YouTube channel featuring The Rock explaining the importance of being The People’s Champ and his relationship with the WWE fans. You can watch the video below.

– Nia Jax took to Twitter to tease a future appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, stating that she’ll be “spilling gossip” with Paquette “eventually.”

