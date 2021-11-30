wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Explains What It Means To Be The People’s Champ, Nia Jax Teases Appearance On Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette
– WWE has released a video on its YouTube channel featuring The Rock explaining the importance of being The People’s Champ and his relationship with the WWE fans. You can watch the video below.
– Nia Jax took to Twitter to tease a future appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, stating that she’ll be “spilling gossip” with Paquette “eventually.”
Lol don’t worry, I’ll be chatting (spilling gossip) with @ReneePaquette eventually 😜😘🥰 https://t.co/V1OYrOmD3Q
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 30, 2021
Girl, it’s gonna be strictly gossip and hot tea I have on everyone!!! 😈 🔥MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!! https://t.co/cCJCEzwZqh
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 30, 2021
