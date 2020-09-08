Various News: The Rock Photo Book Now Available, WWE Stock Update

– The previously announced photo book for former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World is now available from MacMillan Publishing. Below is a clip where The Rock chats with author Hiram Garcia about the book:

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock price opened up today at $42.36 per share. Since that time, it’s gone up to $43.27, where it currently sits as of writing this.