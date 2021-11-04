wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Poses For Photo With Zelina Vega, WWE Reporting Third Quarter Earnings Today, NXT UK Lineup For Today

November 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Rap

– The Rock and Zelina Vega recently met up at the premiere for his new film Red Notice and posed for a photo together, which she posted to Twitter.

She wrote: “FINALLY… The Great One and The Queen. Stoked to see #RedNotice @TheRock great to see you again!

– WWE will present their third quarter earnings for 2021 today. This will include a conference call at 5 PM ET with WWE Chairman & CEO, Vince K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen.

– This week’s episode of NXT UK includes an NXT UK Women’s title match with Meiko Satomura defending against Jinny.

