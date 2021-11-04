wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Poses For Photo With Zelina Vega, WWE Reporting Third Quarter Earnings Today, NXT UK Lineup For Today
– The Rock and Zelina Vega recently met up at the premiere for his new film Red Notice and posed for a photo together, which she posted to Twitter.
She wrote: “FINALLY… The Great One and The Queen. Stoked to see #RedNotice @TheRock great to see you again!”
FINALLY…
The Great One and The Queen.
Stoked to see #RedNotice @TheRock great to see you again! @WWE pic.twitter.com/pyU3VAxmFj
— 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@TheaTrinidad) November 4, 2021
– WWE will present their third quarter earnings for 2021 today. This will include a conference call at 5 PM ET with WWE Chairman & CEO, Vince K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen.
– This week’s episode of NXT UK includes an NXT UK Women’s title match with Meiko Satomura defending against Jinny.
