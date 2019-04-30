WWE News: The Rock Ranks High on 2019 Hollywood Salaries List, Kofi Kingston Faces Mikaze on UpUpDownDown

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is doing pretty well with this whole Hollywood thing, it would seem. Variety has published a piece on star salaries heading into 2019, and the Great One ranks near the top at $20 million for his role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Of those listed, only Ryan Reynolds has a higher ranking at $27 million for the upcoming Netflix film Six Underground.

The piece says of Johnson, “Though the fat paychecks of yesteryear may be few and far between, some actors still are able to ask for and receive hefty compensation packages or have seen their salaries increase as their stars have ascended. Dwayne Johnson, one of the few remaining stars whose name alone is enough to guarantee a solid opening weekend for a film, routinely makes $20 million or more on his big action movies.”

