WWE News: The Rock Reacts To New Rap Song Topping iTunes Charts, Goldberg Shares His Indian Knowledge

– As previously noted, The Rock made his official rap debut on Tech N9ne’s new album, LP Asin9ne, last week. Rock took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support of the song, which is now the No. 1 rap song in the United States on iTunes, as well as the No. 6 song in all genres.

“Wtf!! 🤯🤯🤯 Our new song #FACEOFF🔥 is now the #1 rap song in the country on @iTunes!! And #6 song overall – in all genres!! And #1 trending video on @YouTube!! We THANK YOU ALL for this insane luv for our music. It’s for U! 🎶🙏🏾👊🏾 @TechN9ne

🐐 @therealJoeyCool @TheRealKingIso,” he wrote.

Wtf!! 🤯🤯🤯

Our new song #FACEOFF🔥 is now the #1 rap song in the country on @iTunes!!

And #6 song overall – in all genres!!

And #1 trending video on @YouTube!!

We THANK YOU ALL for this insane luv for our music. It’s for U! 🎶🙏🏾👊🏾@TechN9ne🐐@therealJoeyCool@TheRealKingIso pic.twitter.com/cRlaRGJJ9X — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 11, 2021

– In an interview with WWE Now India, Goldberg shares his Indian knowledge. Here’s the description for the video: