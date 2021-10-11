wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Reacts To New Rap Song Topping iTunes Charts, Goldberg Shares His Indian Knowledge
– As previously noted, The Rock made his official rap debut on Tech N9ne’s new album, LP Asin9ne, last week. Rock took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support of the song, which is now the No. 1 rap song in the United States on iTunes, as well as the No. 6 song in all genres.
– In an interview with WWE Now India, Goldberg shares his Indian knowledge. Here’s the description for the video:
He has speared beasts and mammoths, but can the WWE Hall of Famer answer Gaelyn’s challenge and learn things that are uniquely Indian? Watch Goldberg get gobsmackingly Desi in this special episode of WWE Now India.
