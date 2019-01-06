Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Responds to NBA Star’s Comments, Top 25 Instagram Posts of the Week

January 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson WrestleMania 32 Second

– The Rock took to Twitter to comment on Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent comments about him during a press conference. Antetokounmpo joked that he’d “kill” the Great One and said that he would love to work out with Rock. That brought a response from Rock, as you can see below:

– WWE has shared their weekly top 25 Instagram Posts of the week, as you can see in the below tweet:

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading