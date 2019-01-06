WWE News: The Rock Responds to NBA Star’s Comments, Top 25 Instagram Posts of the Week

– The Rock took to Twitter to comment on Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent comments about him during a press conference. Antetokounmpo joked that he’d “kill” the Great One and said that he would love to work out with Rock. That brought a response from Rock, as you can see below:

“I’d kill him” 😂👊🏾

Love this dude. It’s why he’s an @NBA beast & the Bucks are #1 in the E.

But you don’t want this smoke, cuz I will slap your lips off into next week, son.

And by that I mean, let’s just get a workout in and enjoy some tequila after 😂🙏🏾👊🏾. https://t.co/gZcElqPYLd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2019

– WWE has shared their weekly top 25 Instagram Posts of the week, as you can see in the below tweet: