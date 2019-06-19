WWE News: The Rock Reveals What’s On His Watchlist, Fan Interaction Segment Videos From Smackdown

– The Rock revealed what is on his current watchlist in a new video with IMDB. You can see the video below, which features the cast of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw talking about what movies and shows they’re watching.

Rock says he’s watching Beyonce’s Homecoming on Netflix, as well as Forensic Films. He also gives a shout-out to his own films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hobbs & Shaw. Co-star Vanessa Kirby is watching the 1996 Danny Devito comedy Matilda as well as The OC, while Eiza Gonzalez has Frozen and Die Hard on her list.

