WWE News: The Rock Reveals What’s On His Watchlist, Fan Interaction Segment Videos From Smackdown
– The Rock revealed what is on his current watchlist in a new video with IMDB. You can see the video below, which features the cast of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw talking about what movies and shows they’re watching.
Rock says he’s watching Beyonce’s Homecoming on Netflix, as well as Forensic Films. He also gives a shout-out to his own films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hobbs & Shaw. Co-star Vanessa Kirby is watching the 1996 Danny Devito comedy Matilda as well as The OC, while Eiza Gonzalez has Frozen and Die Hard on her list.
– Here are the fan interaction videos that take place during ad breaks from last night’s Smackdown:
