WWE News: The Rock Sends A Message To Billie Kay, Edge and Paul Heyman Have Tense Meeting on Talking Smack, More Stars Interviewed Before Wrestlemania
April 10, 2021 | Posted by
– Billie Kay noted that she is wearing special socks, featuring The Rock, for tonight’s Wrestlemania. The Rock replied, telling her to “electrify them.”
– During today’s episode of Talking Smack, Edge and Paul Heyman had a tense war of words ahead of Edge facing Heyman’s client Roman Reigns (and Daniel Bryan) tomorrow at Wrestlemania night two. You can find our full Talking Smack report here.
– WWE has new interviews with The Riott Squad, Angel Garza and The Miz & John Morrison as they entered the Raymond James Stadium for Wrestlemania.
