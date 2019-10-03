wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Serenades a 100 Year-Old Fan For Her Birthday, Asuka Plays American Truck Simulator

October 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rock WrestleMania 32 Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock made a 100 year old fan’s birthday dream come true by serenading her. Extra has video of the Great One sending Marie Grover a personalized video for her birthday, singing “Happy Birthday” to her. You can see the full video of the Access Daily segment below:

– The latest video posted to Asuka’s YouTube account has the Smackdown star playing American Truck Simulator:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading