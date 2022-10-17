wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Sings With Kelly Clarkson, Santino Marella Interviewed For A&E, Kane Destroys Everyone
October 17, 2022 | Posted by
– The Rock made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film Black Adam. While there, the two sung a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'”.
– PWInsider reports that Santino Marella was recently interviewed for A&E’s upcoming Biography episode on Randy Orton.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Kane destroying everyone.