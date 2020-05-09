wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Surprises a Teacher for Her Retirement Day, Superstars Share Their MITB Predictions on Pop Question, Total Bellas Preview Clip Shows the Family at a Bug Theater
May 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Access released a video showcasing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivering a special congratulatory video message to Virginia High teacher Carol Propst on her retirement after 39 years of teaching. You can check out The Rock delivering his personalized message to Carol Propst below.
– WWE released a new Pop Question video today, featuring the roster offering their predictions for tomorrow’s Money in the Bank event. You can view that video below.
– The Bella Twins released a new Total Bellas preview clip where the family attends a bug theater for Birdie and Viv. You can view that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note On WWE Plan for Daniel Bryan & His Feud With Sami Zayn
- Mikey Whipwreck On Virgil Getting Him Buried In WCW, John Cena’s ‘Awful’ Stunner
- Owen Hart Foundation Gives Details On Dark Side of the Ring Episode
- Jim Cornette On Ultimate Warrior Refusing To Let Triple H Get Much Offense In At WrestleMania XII Return Match, Recalls Warrior Explaining ‘Dextrusity’