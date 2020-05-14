wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock To Appear On The Tonight Show Tomorrow, Seth Rollins Plays Rock Paper Scissors, 33 Superstars and Celebrities Join A Zoom Call
May 14, 2020 | Posted by
– The Rock is set to make an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC tomorrow night.
– WWE has posted a new video featuring Seth Rollins playing Rock Paper Scissors.
– WWE has also posted a new video in which thirty-three superstars and celebrities make appearances during one Zoom call.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On His Match With Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing, Says Christian Helped Him Get Creative Freedom on Cagefighter
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck for ‘Gross Neglect’
- Sid Vicious Says He Always Liked Working With Shawn Michaels, Claims Michaels ‘Didn’t Have an Ego Like Bret Hart’
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location