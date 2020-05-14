wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock To Appear On The Tonight Show Tomorrow, Seth Rollins Plays Rock Paper Scissors, 33 Superstars and Celebrities Join A Zoom Call

May 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Smackdown 10-4-19

The Rock is set to make an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC tomorrow night.

– WWE has posted a new video featuring Seth Rollins playing Rock Paper Scissors.

– WWE has also posted a new video in which thirty-three superstars and celebrities make appearances during one Zoom call.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading