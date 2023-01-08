wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Uses John Williams’ Music to Get Work Done, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
January 7, 2023
– In a post on Instagram, The Rock revealed that he uses the music of John Williams when he needs motivation to get work done.
He wrote: “Me attempting to use the force to get all my work done. But today, the force says you do it yourself.
On a side note, I often play John Williams’ scores when I work. It’s super fun and productive. Give it a try.”
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:
– Speaking of Smackdown, WWE has also shared highlights of the latest Smackdown Lowdown.
