WWE News: The Rock’s New Film Black Adam Completes Filming, Photos of Sheamus’ Proposing To Fiancee, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

– The Rock revealed on Instagram that production has completed on his DC Comics film Black Adam. The movie will be released on July 29, 2022.

He wrote: “Honored and proud to say that’s an official wrap on BLACK ADAM. I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life. This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second. Love you all. Thank you all. And I’ll see you down the road.

Now go have some fun with that $10,000. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Black Adam #themaninblack”

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.

– It was previously reported that Sheamus got engaged to longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla. Revilla shared some photos of his proposal on Instagram: