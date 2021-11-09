wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock’s Returns on WWE Playlist, Rock’s Best Impressions
November 8, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at The Rock’s most “electrifying” returns. You can see the video below, described as follows:
” Watch The Rock return to rub elbows with some of your favorite WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and The Usos, presented by Red Notice.”
– WWE also posted a video of The Rock’s best impressions:
