WWE News: The Rock’s Returns on WWE Playlist, Rock’s Best Impressions

November 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock WWE Raw 6-10-2002, Young Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at The Rock’s most “electrifying” returns. You can see the video below, described as follows:

” Watch The Rock return to rub elbows with some of your favorite WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and The Usos, presented by Red Notice.”

– WWE also posted a video of The Rock’s best impressions:

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

