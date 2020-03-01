wrestling / News
WWE News: The Singh Bros. Share Bollywood Avengers Video, XFL Sunday Pre-Game Show, Booker T Turns 55 Years Old
– WWE Superstars, The Singh Bros., shared a video on their Twitter account this weekend riffing on The Avengers movies. You can check out their Bollywood Avengers video below.
The Bollywood Avengers.
Earth's mightiest Bollywood heroes.
Check it out…Coming soon 🎬
📹@jstrocel #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/WAkAqvDf04
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) February 29, 2020
– The XFL released today’s new Sunday pre-game show with highlights from Saturday’s game featuring Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Ashton.
– Two-time Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T celebrates his birthday today. He turns 55 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday on Twitter and shared a clip of his first WCW World title win from Bash at the Beach 2000. You can check out that tweet below.
Happy Birthday to the 5-Time, 5-Time, 5-Time, 5-Time, 5-Time WCW Champion @BookerT5x! pic.twitter.com/PA9Vs7twGI
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2020
