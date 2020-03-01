WWE News: The Singh Bros. Share Bollywood Avengers Video, XFL Sunday Pre-Game Show, Booker T Turns 55 Years Old

– WWE Superstars, The Singh Bros., shared a video on their Twitter account this weekend riffing on The Avengers movies. You can check out their Bollywood Avengers video below.

– The XFL released today’s new Sunday pre-game show with highlights from Saturday’s game featuring Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Ashton.

– Two-time Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T celebrates his birthday today. He turns 55 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday on Twitter and shared a clip of his first WCW World title win from Bash at the Beach 2000. You can check out that tweet below.