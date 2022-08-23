wrestling / News

WWE News: The Street Profits Set for G4’s The Arena, Bret Hart Appearing on The Bump, The Miz in PGA Tour 2K23 Trailer

August 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Money in the Bank Preview Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE Superstars The Street Profits are set to appear on G4’s The Arena in early September.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will join WWE’s The Bump tomorrow at 1:00 pm EST. You can see the announcement below:

– The Miz and Peter Rosenberg appeared in the new trailer for PGA Tour 2K23:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bret Hart, G4, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading