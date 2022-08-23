WWE News: The Street Profits Set for G4’s The Arena, Bret Hart Appearing on The Bump, The Miz in PGA Tour 2K23 Trailer

– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstars The Street Profits are set to appear on G4’s The Arena in early September.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will join WWE’s The Bump tomorrow at 1:00 pm EST. You can see the announcement below:

THIS WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: #WWECastle will be WWE's first stadium show in the UK since #SummerSlam 1992! 🇬🇧 The last man to Main Event a UK stadium show was @BretHart, that's why he's joining us this week on #WWETheBump! 😎 Drop your questions below for The Hit Man ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FSMEdjHM1U — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 22, 2022

– The Miz and Peter Rosenberg appeared in the new trailer for PGA Tour 2K23: